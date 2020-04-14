Members of the Lawton Board of Education ended their maintenance contract with Sodexo at midnight April 1, as the district continues to make adjustments to deal with changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas told board members lrecently that the district and Sodexo already had agreed to end Sodexo’s maintenance contract with the district effective June 30, the official end of the 2019-2020 school year. Sodexo will continue to provide food operations; the district will assume control of maintenance in its facilities.
But, with the changes forced by the State of Oklahoma’s directives for COVID-19 (including a directive by the Oklahoma Board of Education to keep all public school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year), Sodexo offered Lawton Public Schools the opportunity to suspend its maintenance contract as of midnight April 1. School board members accepted.
Thomas said the decision will save the district $300,000 over the remainder of the school year, “money we desperately need for the duration of our closure.”
That decision, in turn, prompted two personnel changes for the district, which board members finalized at their last meeting.
Don McCaig, who had directed district maintenance operations for Sodexo, was named director of maintenance for Lawton Public Schools. McCaig worked for Lawton Public Schools before he was hired by Sodexo.
“This will bring him back to our employment as director of maintenance,” Thomas said.
In addition, Jack Hanna, who began work recently as LPS’s director of operations, had his position amended to executive director of operations for Lawton Public Schools. The decision expands Hanna’s duties to include oversight of the district’s maintenance, grounds and transportation departments.
Hanna had been director of the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department since 2015, before leaving the city in mid-March for the LPS position. Prior to working for the city, Hanna had been the LPS transportation director for two years.
These decisions were part of an array of changes the district is making in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School board members acknowledged the new frontiers that LPS administrators, staff and students will be exploring through April and into early May, as they complete the school year. Thomas said he understands the stress being imposed on students, parents and district staff, and those people are the district’s highest priority.
“We’re making decisions with this in mind,” he said, adding district administrators are in contact with health officials on a daily basis and following CDC guidelines on the control of COVID-19.
For example, Thomas said the district is serving 6,000 “grab and go” meals on a daily basis, as part of a nutrition program that is making portable lunch and breakfast meals available at many of its school sites. The program recently added delivery service by bus drivers to specific locations. Thomas said the procedure used for those curbside delivery meals are low risk, as defined by health officials.
“We have the capacity to deliver more meals,” he said. “Please avail yourself of it.”
Youth don’t have to be enrolled in Lawton Public Schools to participate. The only requirement is that youth be under age 18, although all students enrolled in LPS may participate, no matter what their age.
Thomas also acknowledged the staff members who have kept the district operating, noting Lawton Public Schools still is paying bills, preparing and delivering meals to students, and keeping facilities and operations going.
“Your work is essential to the health and well-being of our community,” he said.