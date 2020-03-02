Lawton Public Schools has been selected as a pilot site for a new Oklahoma Works program designed to provide a stronger link between students, the skills they need for employment and employers.
Oklahoma Works for ALL is a cooperative venture between Oklahoma Works and the State Department of Education, along with associated agencies. The focus will be on students with intellectual disabilities, and Lawton Public Schools is one of only two districts in the state chosen as a pilot site, said Chris Sharkey, director of special education services for Lawton Public Schools.
The other district is Chickasha Public Schools. Together, the two districts represent urban and rural communities, state officials said.
“We were approached about this,” said Claudia Beckner, LPS’ assistant director of special education, of a program specifically designed for persons with intellectual disabilities while incorporating parents “and, I would say, the community at large.”
“This is an opportunity to reach back, when they are young,” Beckner said, of training that will benefit students who can work as adults.
Sharkey and Beckner said the State Department of Education has identified 130 potential students in the Lawton district who might benefit from participation in the program.
“Participation is voluntary,” Beckner said, adding there is no financial obligation to the district.
Creators said the program has two major components: working with youth ages 14 to 24 on training, work experience and customized employment opportunities; and working with families and caregivers of the district’s younger students to ensure students and families “are well supported to achieve their vision for a good life.”
The program will provide Life Course Tools to special education teachers who work with students with intellectual disabilities, as well as students and their families. Baseline and follow-up data will be collected throughout the program, mainly through surveys, according to program guidelines.
Program managers are working with the University of Oklahoma to establish an Institutional Review Board and agency/interagency agreements between service providers. Oklahoma Works for ALL will not officially begin in Lawton and Chickasha until the review board and agency agreements are created and finalized, according to Sharkey and Beckner.
Beckner said the district anticipates that staff training will be done in March, and that training will meet the definition of professional development credit stipends.
School board member Mary Bradley, a retired LPS teacher, was intrigued by what the program has to offer.
“That sounds awesome,” she said.
According to its definition, Oklahoma Works for ALL is a person-centered initiative designed to improve employment and financial outcomes for Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities. Its customized employment targets the strengths and conditions of individuals and businesses in a community to develop a stronger relationship that benefits employer and employee.
The pilot sets specific criteria for those who will participate, including an age between 14 and 24; residing in the Lawton or Chickasha school districts; intellectual disability (IQ of 70 or below); and unemployed or underemployed. For the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) component, students must be age 3 or older and enrolled in Lawton or Chickasha public school districts; and have an intellectual disability as a primary or secondary disability category.
Eighth and ninth graders who participate in the customized employment component will receive pre-employment services, to include the Life Course model. Students in grades 10 through 12 will receive employment services that match job seekers and employers, based on the strengths of the job seeker and the needs of the employer.