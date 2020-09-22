Bus drivers for Lawton Public Schools hit the streets Monday, delivering meals to pre-set sites for hungry students who are attending LPS classes virtually, or any youth in the city under age 18.
The meal program is a continuation of the district’s nutrition program, with transportation employees joining forces with those in the nutrition program to ensure youths get nutritious meals even though they aren’t in school buildings — or even LPS students. It was a program established over the spring when LPS and districts across the state canceled in-person classes for virtual ones, refined over the summer as the program grew in scope and further enhanced this semester with the news that federal funding would allow school districts to offer free meals to all students through December (or until funding runs out).
Monday was the first day that LPS bus drivers delivered meals to specific sites across the city, and while the program got off to a slow start, the district expects it to grow. Monday’s delivery program provided meals to more than 50 students.
Daniel Ghrayyeb, child nutrition director, said the goal is to provide the free meals every Monday until the U.S. Department of Agriculture (which provides the funding) changes its rules back to traditional funding criteria, something now set to occur by the end of the semester.
Superintendent Kevin Hime said the program is designed to provide 10 meals at a time per student (breakfast and lunch for five days), with parents/guardians asked to notify the district of their child (or children) so meals can be delivered to a central location. Hime said the district has set up five bus routes throughout Lawton, delivering meals as close to children as possible.
“The pandemic causes us to be flexible,” Hime said.
And, not just with LPS students. Hime said parents who see buses delivering meals in their neighborhoods are invited to participate, because the buses are carrying extra food in case someone needs it.
“Everyone gets to eat free,” he said, of the student meal program.
Meals are available free to all children under age 18, and any student who is enrolled in Lawton Public Schools irregardless of age. Meals are provided on Mondays only, with routes established for east Lawton, west Lawton, midtown (two routes) and Fort Sill. The buses deliver meals on Mondays to specific addresses between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Times are approximate; routes may take longer to run than cited.
Information is available by calling the Child Nutrition Program of Lawton Public Schools, 357-6900, or through the LPS website: lawtonps.org (click on the child nutrition icon).