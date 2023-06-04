Lawton Public Schools and Arts for All are joining hands to bring arts to the city’s youngest residents. And they want it to be fun.

Elementary Summer Camp ‘23 opens Monday at four LPS elementary schools, giving LPS-enrolled youth from Pre-Kindergarten through grade five a chance to participate in sessions in music, dance, theater, photography, esports, art and reading. The courses will be offered in a rotating format that will last all month, giving each participant three, one-hour courses each morning taught by teachers from LPS and Arts for All, the city’s umbrella organization for arts.

