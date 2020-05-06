Two groups of students in Lawton Public Schools will see earlier start times when classes resume in August.
The Lawton Board of Education approved a plan Monday that will send middle school students to school 20 minutes earlier than they had this school year, and elementary school students to school 25 minutes earlier. School start and end times will remain the same for high school students.
It will be the second major change for LPS students when the 2020-2021 year begins in August, five months after the COVID-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Students have not been in school buildings since they began Spring Break March 12, after state school officials decided that in-building classes would not resume this school year. Students have been under a distance learning plan that is blending virtual classrooms with old-fashioned printed work to complete the remaining weeks in this school year.
The school board already had approved a plan that will send LPS students back to class Aug. 21, about two weeks later than students began the 2019-2020 school year. That proposal was in response to adults who didn’t want to return to classes in early August, officials said at the time.
Monday, the board approved a plan outlined by Rick Owens, executive director of secondary education, and Brenda Hatch, executive director of elementary education: changing school start times.
The proposal will set the start time for middle school students at 8:05 a.m. (meaning their day will end at 2:55 p.m.) and 8:45 a.m. for elementary students (the day will end at 3:35 p.m.). High school students will continue to attend classes from 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., the same hours they have now.
Owens said the start times mean there will be 30 minutes between high school and middle school bus runs, and 40 minutes between middle school and elementary school runs.
That’s important because shifting school start times are directly linked to the number of district bus drivers. All three start times were moved at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year to provide more time for bus drivers to run multiple routes.
Because the district is facing a shortage of school bus drivers, most drivers run multiple routes as they provide transportation to students who attend schools across the city. Before this year’s change, it wasn’t uncommon for students to miss the beginning of the school day because their buses were running late. Former Transportation Director Trae Koch said the district had the choice of hiring more drivers (which they had been unsuccessful in doing) or finding additional time to run routes for drivers handling multiple routes.
The adjusted school start schedule was the result of six months of work by LPS administrators.
“We think they can make this work, with times between runs,” Owens said.
The adjusted times weren’t quite what school board members were expecting.
Last year, board member indicated support for school start times that were earlier for elementary students and later for high school students, reflecting studies that indicate younger children do better with earlier start times. Board member Mary Bradley asked if administrators had considered giving elementary students the “middle” start time (the 8:05 a.m. slot assigned to middle school students). Hatch said Owens’ committee worked with a variety of scenarios that were presented to administrators across the district.
“The feedback was those times slots worked best at the majority of grade levels,” she said.
Teachers, coaches, administrators and parents noted there were problems associated with moving older students to a later school start time because that would mean students would be going to school later in the afternoon. School board member Kelly Edwards, noting “the buzz” had been that elementary students would start earlier and secondary students later, asked if athletics and after-school jobs were part of the problem.
Owens said his committee did have feedback from coaches who liked the current school times, explaining there were concerns about checking out of school to go to a variety of afterschool events or about the variety of afterschool jobs that secondary students hold.
“The only feedback I got was from those who wanted to stay at an early start time,” Owens said.
School board member Patty Neuwith said the district will continue to study the idea of school start times. Bradley, a retired educator, said her research indicates elementary students do better at an earlier start time.
“I will support this, but it will be a concern,” she said.
This school year, elementary students began classes at 9:10 a.m., compared to 9 a.m. the previous year. Middle school students started class at 8:25 a.m. when they started school at 8:30 a.m. the previous year. High school students started school at 7:45 a.m. in 2018-2019.