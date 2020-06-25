Lawton Public Schools has announced its list of faculty and staff who would have been honored for their accomplishments and service to children at the district’s annual Lawton Public Schools Celebration!
That event, which recognizes Champions for Children, the Rookie of the Year and Teacher of the Year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. District administrators said the event will be held when school resumes in the fall.
Nominees for the 2019-2020 school year are:
Champions for Children
Jeanine Crown, Freedom Elementary; Ellen Driskill, Crosby Park Elementary; Maureen DuRant, Lawton High; Sandra Everidge, MacArthur High; Sonia Hastings, Lawton High; David Hornbeck, Shoemaker Education Center; Katy Isham, Tomlinson Middle; Dana Moore, Edison Elementary; Darrell Morris, Ridgecrest Elementary; Allegra Robertson, Edison Elementary.
Rookie of the Year
Sandra Dunn, Eisenhower Middle; Anna Kirchen, Lawton High; Nivian Rozumialski, MacArthur High; Angela Burke, Crosby Park Elementary; Katie Langston, Edison Elementary; Stephanie Overby, Eisenhower Elementary; Brooke Rooney, Freedom Elementary; Bethany Powell, Hugh Bish Elementary; Chad Erickson, Lincoln Elementary; Madeline Hartlage, Pat Henry Elementary; Molly Inger, Pioneer Park Elementary; Natasha Scharfenberg, Ridgecrest Elementary; Brandi Dove, Sullivan Elementary; Allyson Short, Whittier Elementary; Lacey Walbrick, Woodland Hills Elementary.
Teacher of the Year
Tanja Pool, Central Middle; Mary Hanson, Tomlinson Middle; Arline Taylor, Lawton High; Jenny Langston, Almor West Elementary; Laura Hatch, Crosby Park Elementary; Brenda “Michele” Parra, Pat Henry Elementary; Nicole Merriweather, Ridgecrest Elementary.