When parents called Lesa Sparks to tell her their kids were crying, she knew her goal had been accomplished.

Sparks, executive elementary director at Lawton Public Schools, got the calls after a storm last week knocked out power at one of the elementary schools hosting LPS’ summer camp program. Sparks had joined with others including Ronda Norrell, a board member at Arts for All, to give summer school a fresh reputation.

