Lawton Public Schools qualifies for $3.6 million from the almost $145 million in emergency federal relief available to Oklahoma school districts.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the funding is provided in the federal CARES Act as Oklahoma’s portion of the $13 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund designated for states.
“Like schools across the nation, Oklahoma educators are considering the transition to next school year and preparing for various options that may be brought by the pandemic,” said Hofmeister. “Recognizing the significant learning loss that has resulted from the pandemic, it will be important that districts leverage their ESSER allocations to support students in regaining lost academic ground.”
Allocations to districts are tied to their proportion of Title I, Part A funds in Fiscal Year 2020. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act’s Title I, Part A funding is based on the percentage of a school’s eligible student population categorized as low-income.
Districts may draw down from their allocation for the following categories of COVID-19-related expenditures:
• Funding activities authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, the Perkins Act or subtitle B of Title VII of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act
• Coordinating preparedness and response efforts with state, local and tribal health departments to prevent and prepare a response to the coronavirus
• Providing principals and other school leaders the resources necessary to address the needs of their schools
• Funding any activity that addresses the delivery of services to at-risk and minority students
• Developing and implementing procedures to improve school preparedness and response efforts
• Training and offering professional development for staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of disease
• Purchasing cleaning supplies
• Planning for and coordinating services during long-term closures, including providing meals, technology for online learning and guidance for carrying out Individuals with Disabilities Education Act services
• Purchasing educational technology to conduct online learning for students served by the local education agency.
• Providing mental health services and supports
• Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental after-school programs during the summer months and providing continued services to at-risk and minority students
• Funding other activities necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of services and continuing to employ existing staff.
In the coming weeks, districts will have the chance to pursue incentive grants established by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and funded by a portion of Oklahoma’s set-aside ESSER funds.