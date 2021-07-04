Lawton Public Schools’ Life Ready Center was born in October 2020, as administrators were looking at new ideas to pique student interest.
Principal Charlotte Oates said the moment came as she, Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime and LPS Chief Operating Officer Jason James were participating in a virtual joint task force with community leaders.
“They were telling us what we needed to do to make Lawton Public Schools more attractive,” she said, explaining the idea was to convince parents and students to make LPS, rather than other schools, “the school of choice.”
Oates, then principal at Lawton High School and an educator with almost 40 years invested in Lawton students, said she already knew a “missing piece of the puzzle” was a STEM center, a facility for students engaged in the study of science, technology, engineering and math. Lawton’s connection to Fort Sill made that even more important: many military youth have been in districts with programs designed to attract those with special interests, and a dedicated STEM center would be appealing.
“A week later, Mr. Hime asked me,” she said, of the superintendent’s invitation to lead what would become known as the Life Ready Center.
But, while STEM will be a key offering, it’s far from the only component. Oates said the facility’s name beautifully illustrates its goal: preparing all students for life, whatever their interests and grade point averages.
“He (Hime) wanted students life-ready,” she said, of what evolved from a STEM and college-style facility to one that gives a variety of students a variety of opportunities.
Hime, still new to the district in 2020, said he was exploring ideas as he worked toward a goal of expanding quality learning opportunities for all students in all grades. He had started evaluating high school offerings when the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, forcing a change in how educators taught youth.
“That accelerated it a bit, as attendance was dropping and interest in some programs were dropping,” he said of the evaluation, adding he also knew there were things going on at individual schools that would interest students at other sites and his goal became how to provide the opportunities being offered to one set of students to everyone. “I’m responsible for all the kids in my district. How do I give everybody the same opportunities?”
His other problem was how to give all students equal access to specialty programs in the best setting.
Hime and Oates said while advanced classes are a component of the Life Ready Center — it will house AP, concurrent Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center’s pre-engineering classes — they are not the only part.
“One of the challenges I had for Charlotte is that this is meant to create opportunities for all students, pre-K through 12, not just collegiate types,” Hime said. “That’s why we’re not calling it a university center. We wanted all students to be better prepared for life, whatever that brings.”
Hime said while a “university center” is the easiest first step toward a Life Ready Center, “that’s not where it ends.” And, that’s where Lawton Public Schools differs from other school districts.
“We’re breaking new ground in some areas,” he said.
“This also is an equity center,” Oates said, explaining there will be courses across the spectrum that any student would take, if they had the opportunity.
For example, Lawton High has a photography class while the other two high schools do not; that course will be offered at the Life Ready Center by the Lawton High teacher who handles it at his home school. More than 90 students have expressed an interest, Oates said.
Eisenhower High School offers a consumer science (home economics) class unique to that school. That, too, will be offered in the Life Ready Center. And, Oates will have the only French language teacher in the district teaching (she continues to investigate other languages, hoping for Comanche and Korean).
Tomlinson was a good choice for the Life Ready Center, Hime said, adding there were multiple factors that played into the decision. Student enrollment was declining and people in the community already had been asking why Lawton had four middle schools when it had only three high schools. There was renewed interest in expanding opportunities for the district’s youth and while programs aimed at elementary ages could be readily adapted for individual sites, courses for secondary students needed one central location.
“We talked about the possibility of going to the mall (as part of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator or FISTA), but there was never going to be enough space,” Hime said, adding Tomlinson was the answer because its central location made it accessible by bus within 15 minutes. “It allows us to have potential, to repurpose a building and not abandon it.”
Hime acknowledges that not everyone liked the idea of closing Tomlinson as a traditional school, but said the majority of what he calls hard feelings come from some of the adults who worked there “and I do understand.” At the same time, he said Tomlinson was the first secondary school closed when the district has closed numerous elementary schools.
And, he said people also have come to him and say they love the idea of a Life Ready Center and its location at Tomlinson.
Oates said the other part of the argument is the Life Ready Center allows teachers and students to pool resources and learning experiences. While students will remain Wolverines, Highlanders and Eagles, they also will have exposure to topics that pique their interest.
Hime said that’s what he likes about the Life Ready Center.
“I think it provides opportunities and flexibility for students,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is creating more opportunities, not more roadblocks.”