Students who plan to attend in-person classes at Washington and John Adams elementary schools will be going to other sites when school resumes Aug. 24.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said Thursday that because the number of students signing up for in-person classes was low at both schools, the district is making other arrangements for them.
“We’ve had to restructure,” Hime said, in an address to parents through the district’s podcast program.
Hime said the plan is to offer “traditional” students at those two schools a choice of attending other elementary schools that are close by (for example, Whittier or Lincoln elementary schools for Washington students) or another school in the district. LPS will provide the transportation to those students, he said.
The plan is among the decisions that district administrators continue to iron out as LPS plans to resume classes Aug. 24. While the district had previously announced the start-up date was Aug. 21, that day now has become a parent day for parents and students to tour schools to see what arrangements have been made to safely offer in-person classes, which measures ranging from mask requirements and routine cleaning, to changes in meals.
Schools have been contacting their parents to determine whether they want the in-person or virtual option for their children, and Hime said 35-40 percent of students will be attending virtually. That means those students will take most of their classes on line, although they may elect to do some activities on site.
Plans are being made for virtual students, and that’s part of the reason neither Washington nor John Adams elementary schools will be vacant at month’s end.
Hime said virtual students will be assigned virtual teachers, with each teacher limited to 20-25 students to mimic traditional classroom settings. Those virtual teachers will work in teams to lend support to each other, and Washington will house the teachers working with virtual Pre-Kindergarten through grade two students. Adams will house teachers working with virtual students in grades three through five.
Each site will retain its principal and some support personnel. Hime said keeping the buildings operational will allow virtual students to come into the buildings for services and activities, such as using the library.
Hime said putting a virtual program into place has been challenging for the LPS staff, explaining, for example, there will be about 300 virtual first-graders: 200 in the daytime virtual program, about 50 at Freedom Elementary School (which is located on Fort Sill), and another 40 to 50 in the night virtual program (teachers will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., rather than the traditional morning and early afternoon hours)
“It’s a challenge,” he said, of parents who opted for virtual education for their first graders, asking, for example, about the logistics of teaching a first grader how to read virtually.
But, he said teachers are up to the challenge, noting they have said “you give us the resources and we’ll get it done.”
Administrators have announced other changes that will allow the district to offer virtual and in-person classes to students.
The district’s special services offices have been moved to the former Brockland Elementary in northwest Lawton, freeing that space in the Douglass Learning Center to be used by teachers who will work with virtual high school students. Teachers working with virtual middle school students also will be housed at Brockland Elementary, Hime said.
Hime said his staff is ready to begin the 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s been six months since Spring Break,” he said, of the last time students were in traditional classrooms. “I think people are excited to get back to school.”