Due to unfavorable weather, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra has postponed its Oct. 23 golf tournament.
The Ed Dzialo Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, at the Lawton Country Club, weather permitting. The orchestra will continue to accept teams and sponsorships.
Entry fee is $100 per player or $500 per team, which includes a team of four and a hole sponsorship. Organizations can purchase a hole sponsorship for $100.00. All proceeds will benefit the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
To register for the golf tournament or to be a sponsor, contact the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra office by phone at 580-531-5043 or by email, lawtonphil3647@sbcglobal.net. For more information about the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, visit www.lawtonphil.com.