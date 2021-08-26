The wind will “come sweepin’ down the plains” this Saturday when the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra performs “Oklahoma!” live at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
But music lovers are going to have to say ‘Ayipioeeay’ from 6 feet away under the City of Lawton’s social distancing guidelines.
“We’re going to try and make it work, so come as early as you can so that we can get you seated,” Patty Neuwirth, executive director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, said.
Rows and seats will be marked off at the auditorium to enforce social distancing. Season ticket holders with specific seating will need to be seated when they arrive, and the seats they have reserved may not be available.
In addition to social distancing, patrons will need to wear a mask during the performance.
“We just ask that everyone have patience. We want to air of the side of safety for everyone. This way we at least get to have a concert,” Neuwirth said.
“Oklahoma!” will be performed without intermission at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The orchestra will be conducted by Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch while the chorus will be directed by Doris Lambert. All of the chorus members and soloists are local to the area, Neuwirth said.
“The chorus and our six principal singers have been working very hard and they are doing just an amazing job,” Neuwirth said. “And of course, our orchestra is always amazing. We really appreciate all of the work that Doris Lambert has done to prepare for this, we definitely owe all our thanks to her.”
Lambert has worked alongside the orchestra as a director and pianist since the early 1990s.
Lambert said she recognizes that this is a unique opportunity for audiences, and she is hopeful that there will be a healthy showing for the concert.
“For the people in our community to come and hear our local orchestra, with local singers and actors, perform this stellar concert is amazing,” Lambert said.
For more information about the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra or the performance of “Oklahoma!” visit lawtonphil.com.