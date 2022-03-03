After Old Man Winter put the kibosh on prior plans, Lawton Police Department has rescheduled practice tryouts and extended the deadline for applications.
The practice tryouts are for people serious about becoming officers, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. These practice sessions are to help prospective cadets be prepared for the actual physical tryout, which will be at a later date.
The first practice session is from 2-3 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to noon on March 19, and from 2-3 p.m. March 25 at the police training building at the Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee, in Building 900.
Grubbs said the application process deadline has been moved to April 1.
Minimum qualifications:
•Between 21 and 45 years old at the time of application.
•Must have a high school diploma or GED.
•Must have no criminal misdemeanor convictions in the last three years and no felony convictions at all.
•Prior military must submit DD214.
•Candidates must complete an obstacle course in 80 seconds or less, followed by a written exam.
Benefits include:
•Starting salary of $50,024.
•Employment health plan.
•Life insurance.
•Paid sick leave,
•80 hours paid vacation.
•Paid military leave for service members.
•Educational reimbursement.
•All duty uniforms and equipment provided.
•Promotion advancement opportunities.
•Up to three days bereavement leave.
•Oklahoma Police Officers Pension Retirement System.
To apply, visit the Great Plains Technology Center, Building 900, 4500 W. Lee, or call 580-581-3568.
Online applications are also available: Lawtonok.gov/job postings.