Lawton police are prioritizing safety of its officers and the community while also remaining vigilant to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a video posted to the Lawton Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, offered insight into the department’s efforts to serve the community while avoiding COVID-19.
“We have continued to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and are working with other officials in the community to stay up to date and make the best decisions possible,” Jenkins said. “To help keep our officers safe and informed, 911 call takers are now asking callers additional questions regarding symptoms relating to COVID-19.”
Jenkins asked the public to utilize online reporting and online traffic collision reporting to report a low-level crime or traffic collision. Misdemeanor crimes and minor wrecks that would require online reporting: property offenses with no known suspect, harassment, petit larceny, noise complaints, threats and vehicle accidents that have no injury and are on private property.
LPD will always respond to higher priority, emergency incidents and felony calls that include homicide, robbery, rape, home invasions, assaults (aggravated, domestic and assault with a dangerous weapon), Jenkins said.
“The Lawton Police Department’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our community,” Jenkins said. “As always we remain here for you 24 hours a day, should you need us.”
Links to file online reports:
https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/file-police-report-online;
https://www.lawtonok.gov/servi…/file-collision-police-report.