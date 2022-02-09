Do you have what it takes to patrol the streets of Lawton, to fight crime and to serve your community?
If so, the Lawton Police Department has a job for you.
Applications are being taken to join the department.
Minimum qualifications:
•Between 21 and 45 years old at the time of application.
•Must have a high school diploma or GED.
•Must have no criminal misdemeanor convictions in the last three years and no felony convictions at all.
•Prior military must submit DD214.
•Candidates must complete an obstacle course in 80 seconds or less, followed by a written exam.
Benefits include:
•Starting salary of $50,024.
•Employment health plan.
•Life insurance.
•Paid sick leave,
•80 hours paid vacation.
•Paid military leave for service members.
•Educational reimbursement.
•All duty uniforms and equipment provided.
•Promotion advancement opportunities.
•Up to three days bereavement leave.
•Oklahoma Police Officers Pension Retirement System.
To apply, visit the Great Plains Technology Center, Building 900, 4500 W. Lee, or call 580-581-3568.