Vice isn’t getting a pass as Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit has been putting pressure on pimps and prostitutes.
On Monday and Tuesday, detectives conducted an operation at a local hotel in an effort to target those involved in local prostitution, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
Two men and four women were arrested for engaging in prostitution after they agreed to perform sex acts for money. Two other women were arrested for transporting a prostitute and for profiting for prostitution, Grubbs said. Detectives also seized methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and a firearm during the operation.
Seven men were arrested for soliciting a prostitute after they tried to pay for sex acts, Grubbs said.
“The Special Operations Unit also located a victim of human trafficking and are continuing the investigation,” he said.
Grubbs said the hotel used in the operation is being kept anonymous at this time to allow for continued work “to help the victims of trafficking.”
