CACHE — Lawton Police arrested the suspect in a Cache bank robbery Monday, Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, confirmed.
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, just hours after a 73-year-old woman entered the All America Bank in Cache with a gun and demanded money, the suspect was taken into custody by Lawton police officers. According to reports she was found getting into her 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Apache Hotel Casino on East Gore Boulevard. The vehicle and the woman matched descriptions from bank employees.
At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, the woman entered the bank and confronted an assistant manager, said Cache Chief of Police Donna Kimmell. Kimmell said the employee knew the woman as a bank customer and invited the suspect into her office.
“I need some money, I need you to help me and I have a gun,” the suspect said to the employee.
The employee asked the suspect what the problem was and the suspect explained that she was behind on her car payment and car insurance. She said she needed “thousands of dollars.” The employee checked the suspects account and saw that it had no money. The employee then made out a cash slip for $700 and allowed the woman to cash it at the counter. The woman then left and the employee called police, Kimmell said.
Officers contacted Oklahoma Highway Patrol to get a license plate number for the woman’s vehicle. Using bank records, officers were able to get the suspects cell phone number and “pinged” her phone.
Officers were able to locate the suspects phone in the casino parking lot where Lawton police apprehend her. A handgun was found in the vehicle, said Grubbs. The suspect was then held for Cache police department and transported to the Comanche County Detention Center on a felony charge of Robbery or Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous weapon.
Oklahoma Bureau of Indian Affairs will be investigating whether or not the suspect took a gun into the casino and further charges could be pending, Kimmell said.