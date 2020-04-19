On Friday, Lawton Police Assistant Chief James Apple said goodbye to his professional home of 40 years.
On terminal leave until Jan. 22, 2021, he said the time was right to step away from his role as a police officer. But was he ready?
“Kinda sorta, I guess,” he said. “I don’t know.”
As he discussed his career with LPD, Apple would reveal he knew the answer all along.
But on Thursday when he spoke with The Constitution, Apple was focused on the tasks at hand: clearing out his office and in getting retired Deputy Chief Will Hines ready to take over his post. Hines has been a City of Lawton Neighborhood Services Supervisor since retiring from the department last year. Training to take over began this last week.
“I’ve been in this job a little over 10 years,” Apple said. “I have 10 to 12 hours to show him what I’ve been doing the past 10 to 12 years. One good thing, I’m just a phone call away.”
Although he won’t be moving into the new police and fire public safety building under construction on Rail Road Street, Apple said he’s anxious to be there at its unveiling. It reminds him of all the transitions the current police headquarters has undergone in four decades.
“I’ve seen this building here transition from where we had the municipal court here,” he said. “It’s been significant. … 40 years, there’s just been so many changes.”
These aren’t the only evolutions Apple remembers from a career in law enforcement. When he started, one patrol unit would be used by a different officer for three shifts daily. That means the units would be on and driving almost non-stop for five days a week, 24 hours a day. They also didn’t have cages protecting officers from the person detained in the backseat.
When he started on the force, officers had to buy their service weapons and handheld radios were more akin to figments of folklore than reality.
“When you stepped out of your car, you had no communications,” Apple said.
Now, officers each are assigned a police unit, their weapons and uniforms are furnished. Apple said that it continues as mobile computer terminals, dash cams and body cams are being implemented into the department’s normal toolbox of technology.
Apple said that when he began, the pay scale wasn’t too bad. As he’s risen up the ranks, it’s gotten better, too.
“My check for two weeks was just a little under $400,” he said, “and that was good money back then.”
It wasn’t the paycheck that drew Apple to the job, however. He said he grew up in a family that have served their community, from a sister who retired after 40 years of teaching in Tulsa, and another sister who made a career in nursing. His father retired from the military.
“It was always a community effort,” he said.
Apple was on the ambulance service until he was accepted into the police academy. He finished a weekend shift with it and began his time in the academy that Monday.
“We had a large field of applicants,” he said. “There were four slots open for the 200 of us.”
Apple remembered a supervisor addressing the cadets. It made an impact. The supervisor told them that one out of four new officers don’t make it through the first year. Of the four who earned their slots with LPD, Apple was joined by Harold Thorne who would later become a chief of police, along with Butch Chris and Bobby Carter.
“All four of us did, basically, 20-plus years,” Apple said.
When asked about any particular cases that have stuck in his memory, Apple appeared to look inward as he looked to a bookshelf of photos and mementos before he replied.
“When you get one of those flashbacks from over the years, you get cases that bring back memories, some good, some …there’s so many that run through your mind,” he said. “Some of them are not the good ones. Some I wish could’ve been solved.”
Apple smiled when he remembered his three years in the Traffic Accident Program (TAP). By then he wasn’t as green as the old uniforms from the early 1980s.
It was another assignment that brings great pride to Apple.
“I had the privilege of working the DARE program in the schools; at that time there were 35 or 36 elementary schools and we put it in every one of them,” he said. “That was a major accomplishment. That, to me, was super.”
A favorite part of his time in the program was when he met the woman who would become his wife. Twenty-six years ago Vicki was a school teacher at Hugh Bisch. Now, she is a principal at Eisenhower Middle School. At least for the next school year and then she’s slated to join him in retirement.
“That was a highlight,” he said.
Apple said he’s ready for the next set of highlights. The couple’s children live near and he said he’s eager to “enjoy my grandkids.”
Although he’s been focused on his upcoming retirement, Apple said he’s glad to have served during these tempestuous times of COVID-19. But some days, it’s a reminder of a changing time. He’s sometimes reminded by fellow officers of it, as well.
“I’ve been referred to more than once of being old school,” he said.
The realization that many of his contemporaries are “either retired or passing away,” Apple said the time is perfect for his step away from law enforcement. He won’t be taking a job at another police department or agency, he said.
“I don’t want to pass away in office,” he said. “I want to enjoy it (retirement). No, when I leave here, my intention is not to carry a badge or gun somewhere else.”
Apple feels like he’s used his abilities as an administrator to get the department in the best place it can be. Grant writing skills and good budgeting has allowed for the acquisition of equipment that keeps LPD on top of the game.
“I’m not leaving disheartened,” he said. “I’ve had a good career, the department’s been good to me. I’m going out on a high.”
Due to social distancing relating to the COVID-19 virus, Police Chief James T. Smith told Apple that the traditional send-off gathering for retiring officers will happen, but it may be a little while. Apple said he doesn’t mind. It’s not like he’ll be far away.
“I said ‘Let me know and I’ll be there,’” he said. “I was born and raised here. It’s home.”
