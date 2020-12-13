A Wednesday evening incident between former lovers turned into a version of “Car Wars” when good love turned bad.
Lawton police were called shortly after 6 p.m. to 3815 SW Hickory Lane on the report of a disturbance involving a vehicle. They arrived to find a man with damage to his car and garage and a story to tell.
The man said he’d broken up with his girlfriend and she’d contacted him to come by and pick up the key to her home. According to the report, the man said he put the key in his mailbox so she could get it while he was away.
On his way out of the driveway to leave for work, the man said his ex “sideswiped” his car and pulled into the driveway at a high rate of speed as he tried to back out, leaving scratches on the side of his car, the report states. He said he backed up behind her car to take a photo of the license plate and claimed she backed into his car three times in a row while he tried to take the photo. He said she then left by driving through his yard without attempting to provide insurance information.
Police went to the woman’s home but made no contact and her car was nowhere to be seen in the driveway. Later, she came to the front desk of the police station to speak with officers about the incident.
The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her earlier in the day. According to the report, the bruise she showed them as evidence on her arm appeared to be older as its edge showed discoloration and “yellowing” that was appear to be older. She also admitted to backing into the man’s car “because she was excited and frantic but that she did not want to hurt him.”
The woman was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.