DUNCAN — A 26-year-old man accused of murdering the other man in his polyamorous relationship with a woman in 2021 will face a Stephens County jury this week.
Jury selection begins Monday morning in District Judge Ken Graham’s courtroom at the Stephens County District Courthouse in the trial of Koby William Tidwell, 26, for second-degree murder after former felony conviction, records indicate. Conviction is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison due to a prior felony conviction. At least 85 percent of the sentence must be served before being eligible for parole.
Tidwell is accused of shooting and killing Keith Daniel Williams, 30, in March 2021. The mutual girlfriend, Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 37, is also charged in the case with accessory after the fact, records indicate. She faces up to 22 ½ years in prison if convicted due to prior felony convictions.
Records indicate Farber has been subpoenaed to testify during the trial.
Tidwell told investigators that when he showed Farber the dead man, they had sex twice, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“I don’t know why, but it turned me on when she could look at someone that she said she loved … dead,” Tidwell is quoted as saying.
Williams’ body had been found on the railroad tracks behind Delta Nutrition Center, 1110 N. 7th, in Duncan. He was lying on his back suffering a fatal gunshot wound with stippling to the right side of his face, the affidavit states. Stippling represents a gun being in close contact to the skin when it went off.
Investigators soon learned from speaking with Williams’ family that both men were in a relationship with Farber, according to the affidavit.
Police said Tidwell later confessed to shooting Williams in the face with a 9mm handgun before leaving him on the tracks.
Farber told police Tidwell and Williams had argued before she left the railroad tracks and went home, according to the affidavit. When Tidwell returned home, she testified he showed up at the house with Williams’ bike and said, “He’s dead.”
Farber was taken to the body because she didn’t believe he’d killed Williams, according to Tidwell. He said they had sex multiple times after viewing the body, calling it , “the best sex I ever had,” the affidavit states.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks is prosecuting the case and public defender Ron Williams, of Lawton, is representing Tidwell.