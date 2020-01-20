In the last week, I have been to a wedding and a funeral, house hunted in a new state, met dozens of new friends, reconnected with folks I haven’t seen in more than a decade, and packed-repacked-unpacked so many times I’ve lost count.
To say life feels like a whirlwind would be an understatement, but then, it’s all part of the modern human experience, I suppose — ups and downs, ebbing and flowing — I’m positive many of you know exactly what I mean.
It’s a beautiful thing when we can show up for the joyful celebrations and the hard times, the ones that utterly break our hearts and leave us to pick up the pieces.
It’s not often these events coincide with each other or other major life transitions, but for me lately, they seem to. But I’m choosing to show up, and I’m thankful I have been able to.
Last weekend, I was honored to attend the wedding of a beautiful young couple in Austin, Texas, along with 350 eager guests from across the country. The ceremony was full of hope, the decor and bride absolutely stunning, and the love of family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues so palpable I couldn’t help but smile ear to ear all weekend.
My husband served as best man for his old college pal, and in his dinner toast, he pointed out the couple’s strong bond, their loving family and what wonderful friends they are to so many.
It was a joy to celebrate their love, and as I cheersed the bride and groom, danced my feet to blisters and sang Whitney Houston songs at the top of my lungs, I was reminded of the significance of experiencing these moments.
Yes, it’s fun, but it’s also necessary. It’s what reminds us of all we have to celebrate when there is more pain and loss than you thought possible.
Just a few days after the wedding, I found myself again in a church, this time singing hymns at my cousin’s funeral.
Matt was only 35 — not even remotely in the ballpark of an acceptable age to exit stage left from life. He was kind and good and loved so many so well. He left behind 19 nieces and nephews who sobbed their way through the memorial service where there was standing room only.
I don’t have answers for why he died, but I pray he knew how thoroughly cherished he was.
My cousins and I spent the day swapping photos, reminiscing about so many summer days spent laughing and exploring our ways through childhood together. It was healing, but it also was painful. A few people couldn’t speak, but communicated their grief through long, tight hugs.
It was honestly a horrible day, but I’m so thankful I was able to be there. It felt just as important as a wedding, though not nearly as sweet. But together, the two events represent the bittersweet realities of life. And that’s exactly what life is: real. A great loss is no less honest than a great love, and a sincere eulogy is no more valuable than a beautiful wedding toast.
Showing up is not easy — it requires time, energy, sacrifice — and it’s tempting to skip the events that cause us pain, whether it be a wedding or a funeral. But when we make it there, we are reminded what matters and who matters, and it makes all the difference.
In the last week, I have been to a wedding and a funeral — and I have had many opportunities to tell my family and friends how much I love them at each event. For that I’m grateful. Here’s to more of that in 2020, special event or no.
Hannah Maginot is a part-time features and area reporter for The Lawton Constitution. Send her story ideas from your neck of the woods at hannah.maginot@swoknews.com.