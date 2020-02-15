Cameron University’s CU@SC program returns to Duncan with a Victorian Tea from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The event will feature a traditional high tea as well as a presentation by Vivian Thomlinson on “Love After Valentine’s Day.”
The event will take place in the Redbud Courtyard Room of the Simmons Center. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children K-12. CU students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free with valid CU ID. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To RSVP, call 580-581-2491.
Thomlinson will present an examination of love poems including “La Belle Dame Sans Merci” by John Keats, Tennyson’s “The Lady of Shalott,” and John Frederick Nims’ “Love Poem.”
High tea will feature scones, clotted cream, assorted tarts and finger sandwiches. A selection of fine teas will be provided by Distinctive Décor of Duncan.