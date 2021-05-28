A Wednesday night call for a disturbance led police to a woman accused of stalking a family with loud gospel music as her soundtrack.
A Lawton police officer was called around 6:20 p.m. to the area of Northwest 40th Street and Lindy Avenue on the report of a disturbance. The family had a strange story to tell.
Next, the officer found the suspect in a car playing “loud gospel music” on her radio. Her story was a revelation.
According to the report, the family said the woman had followed them the night prior from a fast food restaurant to a friend’s apartment. Her gospel music was “very loud as well.” They said they didn’t know her or why she was trying to stalk them.
One person said she was hosting a get-together in her yard with boys between the ages of 7 to 12 years old. The children told her there was a strange lady speaking to them while they played in the sprinkler, the report states. The woman’s car was seen parked in the driveway and the witness said the woman was speaking to the kids and “offering them money.” She asked the woman to leave many times, she said, but she just wouldn’t leave and continued quoting scripture to the children.
When she threatened to call the law, she said the woman got in her vehicle and left the driveway, pulling onto Lindy and playing gospel music very loudly, the report states.
The officer next tried to speak with the woman, “but she did not acknowledge” his presence. She continued to “badger” the family in front of police, according to the report.
After the family agreed “unequivocally” to press charges and the woman was taken into custody for disturbing the peace, she accused the others of threatening her for “telling their children about their Lord and Savior,” the report states. She also told the officer she believed she was arrested due to her race. Once in the back of the patrol vehicle, investigators said she began screaming the arrest was “illegal” and that she needed help.
A short while later, due to the woman’s age and the word of her family, the woman was released and given a follow up court date, according to the report.
