A man and his dog narrowly avoided being run over Saturday night at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.
Lawton Police Officer Enoch Marshall spoke with the victim who said that while walking in the parking lot of the Timbers Apartments, 120 NW 44th around 11:15 p.m. and unknown man in a silver Honda Civic with a loud exhaust system had tried to run him and his dog over in the parking lot near Building J.
According to the report, the car’s loud exhaust caused him and several other neighbors to come outside because he kept “revving up his engine and waking up everyone.” The man said he and his dog were about 10 feet behind the car when the man put the Civic in reverse and backed up rapidly, spinning his tires.
The man said he was able to get himself and his pet out of the path in time to avoid being hit. He said he asked the driver if he was trying to run him and his dog over, the man replied, “Yes, and what the (expletive) are you going to do about it?” the report states. When the victim said he was calling police, the man quickly left the scene.