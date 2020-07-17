The handshake is as important to the American business world as it is to the country at large.
It’s a greeting between new business contacts, an acknowledgement of equals, the sealing of a deal. And, since late winter, it’s a gesture that has fallen by the wayside. The business community has mixed reactions to that most American of business customs.
“Pre-COVID, the handshake was a gesture of respect and a warm greeting,” said David Madigan, president and CEO of Arvest Banks in Lawton. “In my observations, it took several weeks for people to change behavior patterns. Our current environment has transformed the formal handshake to anything, such as a friendly smile, a slight bow or nod of the head. A vast majority of people have been very respectful of others by maintaining the 6-foot distance and wearing of masks as they encounter one another.”
Jennifer Ellis, president and CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, has a different perspective on the importance of the handshake, as a business leader with an international clientele and as a female in the business world.
“I think it might be (important), depending on who we’re talking to,” she said of the loss of the handshake, explaining she has long dealt with businessmen from other countries who don’t look on shaking hands — especially with a woman — with the same eye Americans do.
And, as a woman in the business world, she and other women believe the gesture — and its loss — may be more important to their male counterparts.
“I think it is more, much more important to men in business, as opposed to women in business,” she said, adding that doesn’t mean women haven’t adapted to the long-standing custom (she is among those who developed a strong handshake).
How hard was the habit to break?
“It has not been a difficult thing for me to not shake, to switch gears, to go to a different method of greeting,” Ellis said, adding that while she’s seen gestures such as foot taps and hand waves, the elbow bump has become the most common gesture. “I had customers in who just came to pick up an order. They only came to the front lobby and they gave me a little bow with a gesture as they were leaving.
“I can have a conversation with somebody without shaking their hands.”
Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, said a world without handshakes has been difficult, business-wise and in everyday life.
“My parents raised me to always have a firm handshake and look somebody in the eye,” he said.
And, a handshake is important in his world of recruiting businesses and talking at events.
“Consultants, presidents, CEOs of companies, whatever it is, a firm handshake is always the beginning of the talk, the meeting, whatever it is. It’s a big part of what I do,” he said.
Cooksey said the loss of the handshake wasn’t a big deal in the first months of the pandemic, when everyone was in isolation. But, as businesses began to reopen and life began to move toward normal, people had to develop a new greeting.
“The natural instinct is to shake hands,” he said. “I’m a person who likes to shake hands or give someone a hug. To be standoffish, it’s a difficult concept.”
Cooksey said the popular replacement in business settings is the elbow bump, with an occasional fist bump. While that is acceptable until COVID-19 is under control, he hopes handshakes return to fashion.
“I kinda cringe,” he said. “For the rest of my life, not being able to shake anybody’s hand, not get close to anybody?”