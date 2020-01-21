Longtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accident

C.H. Brazzel, longtime Lawton law enforcement officer, died in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning southeast of Lawton.
Brazzel was driving his Ford pickup northbound on Southeast 165th Street a 10th of a mile south of Woodlawn about 11 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, continued through a series of fences and a field before striking numerous trees, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brazzel had been a member of law enforcement in Southwest Oklahoma since the 1970s and was primarily employed by the Lawton Police Department.
“He helped any way, anyone and anytime that he could,” Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith said in a statement. “He truly was one of the best and most dedicated officers that the Lawton Police Department was privileged to have serve.”
Lawton Police will honor Brazzel by wearing a mourning ribbon over badges and lowering the flag in front of the police station to half-staff until he is laid to rest, according to a statement from the City of Lawton.
Brazzel’s body was transported by Southwest Mortuary to the Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City. The cause of the accident is under investigation.