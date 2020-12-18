Michael Pope took his first photograph for The Lawton Constitution on Dec. 7, 1989. Since that snapshot of a toddler in a window, he has captured a whirlwind of tragedies, beauty, accomplishments and failures in his lens. Thousands upon thousands of photographs that all share a common theme — the people of Southwest Oklahoma.
Pope will cap his lenses and put his cameras away for the last time today, leaving a career spanning over three decades at The Lawton Constitution, to retire and spend time with children and grandchildren.
Here in Lawton, Pope has been a regular at Lawton Public Schools sporting events shooting basketball, football and baseball games. He has photographed countless parades, festivals, graduations and everything in between. He has been called out at all hours of the day and night to document wrecks and structure fires.
“Anytime you send Michael out on an assignment, he will come back with an image,” said Dee Ann Patterson, managing editor of The Constitution. “A couple that stand out in my mind include one of a woman whose car was being swept away by floodwaters. Pope was in the right place at the right time to capture that image. Another one is of a huge grass fire near Cache earlier this year. Mike had to drive through the flames to get the photo.”
Patterson said one of Pope’s foremost qualities was his ability to talk to people and getting them to open up. She said Pope would almost always come back from an assignment with a story idea.
“He has a real knack for talking to people in all kinds of situations and getting good leads on stories,” Patterson said.
Before coming to The Constitution, Pope worked for the Ada Evening News from 1979-1988.
His first published photo, of a soldier catching his breath after physical training, appeared in the Fort Sill Canoneer in 1975 when he was stationed at Fort Sill. His time in the military was when he received his first training in photography.
In his more than 40 years on the job, Pope has seen a lot of changes in the newspaper industry and photography. One thing he said hasn’t changed, even with the transition from film to digital photography is telling a story with the images he takes.
“Keeping it simple, and letting things happen in front of you is key,” he said. “There’s no substitute for the simplicity of truth and if you make things complicated, you get lost in what you’re trying to do, as opposed to just letting the moment happen.”
Scott Rains has spent just short of 16 years working with Pope. Among the joys of the working relationship has been the adventures shared and the endless stories told en route to an assignment. He said all of it was a learning experience.
“Mike has taught me so much as a photographer, from how to frame a photo to tell the parts of the story that words don’t quite convey to finding ways to have fun doing the job,” he said. “A colleague, mentor and, most importantly, friend, he’s become family. As much as he’s given it’s been nice to be able to give back by adding the words (and proper spellings) to cutlines to accompany his work.”
When Pope walks out the doors of The Lawton Constitution for the last time, he will not just be leaving behind a job, but people who he’s come to know as friends and family. While he will miss the people of Southwest Oklahoma, he said he miss the ones he’s worked with for so long most of all.
“I’ll miss the people of Comanche County and the people in town and the friends that I’ve known. That’s what I’ll miss the most,” Pope said. “I can take pictures of a fire anywhere. I can take pictures of my family enjoying Easter and sunsets, but it’s the core group of people, those professionals that have seen sacrificed so much time and effort to present the truth to the reader that I will miss the most.”
Pope said he plans to travel and may start a lawncare business with his grandson, but as far as putting up his cameras for good, he’s not sure about that.
“I want to get to the point where I don’t stop what I’m doing when I hear a siren going off and wonder where they’re going or if I should get my camera and follow them,” he said. “I want to go to basketball and football games, get popcorn and nachos and sit in the stands and just watch. I want to watch life pass by me through my own eyes rather than a viewfinder.”
Pope is a Vietnam-era veteran with more than 40 years in photojournalism. He graduated from East Central University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. He began his career at the Ada Evening News in 1979 as a photographer before joining The Lawton Constitution in 1989.