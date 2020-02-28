The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate Wednesday morning’s fire at a local long-time fast food restaurant.
It has been determined that the fire that erupted around 10:30 a.m. at Long John Silver’s, 2636 Cache Road, began in the kitchen, according to Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton communications director. Following a fire fight that took a little over a half-hour, the blaze was extinguished.
Workers were inside when the fire began; however, the restaurant had not opened for business yet. All employees were able to escape without injury.
What exactly ignited the fire remains under investigation. Grease is highly flammable and is suspected of helping spread the flames quickly.
Left in the aftermath was a lot of damage. While the building structure remains standing, smoke and fire damaged were extensive throughout the building.
Vrska said that Lawton Fire Department leadership has estimated $200,000 damage in fire loss; the pre-incident value of the restaurant was $500,000.
Long John Silver’s has been a fast food staple in Lawton since the late 1970s.