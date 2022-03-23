COOPERTON — An week-long fire took out more than 10,500 acres of grassland as well as six structures a little less than 6 miles from Cooperton.
There were no injuries or fatalities, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
An actual total of 10,636½ acres were burned in the fire that began March 13 at the intersection of Oklahoma 54 and U.S. 62 near the Kiowa/Comanche county line. One occupied home suffered around $100,000 in damages, according to Keith Merckx, information officer for the Oklahoma Forestry Service. An unoccupied home and four barns also were destroyed.
The Oklahoma Forestry Service battled the fire while assisting the Cooperton Volunteer Fire Department and multiple other area departments.
The fire was 100 percent contained by 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Merckx.