DUNCAN — A Stephens County man has bailed out on $150,000 bond after being accused of kidnapping, assaulting and threatening his girlfriend over what investigators describe as three days of terror.

Michael Shawn Hoggard, 49, of Loco, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.