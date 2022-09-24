DUNCAN — A Stephens County man has bailed out on $150,000 bond after being accused of kidnapping, assaulting and threatening his girlfriend over what investigators describe as three days of terror.
Michael Shawn Hoggard, 49, of Loco, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The investigation into Hoggard began Sept. 14 when Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a scene in Loco where a woman was thrown out of a vehicle by her boyfriend, Hoggard. She was found at Hoggard’s home behind a locked gate. She had her vehicle and, according to Deputy Joshawa Boren, wanted to leave. Hoggard unlocked the gate and she left.
The woman spoke with the deputy outside the gate. She said Hoggard called her to come over on Sept. 11. While she took a shower, she said, Hoggard came into the bathroom with an ax handle and hit her three times in the leg before telling her to go to the living room, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he kept hitting her legs and dug through her purse while berating her and pulling her hair.
After asking to leave, she said Hoggard told her she’d be staying until he left for work the next morning. Every time she asked, she said he hit her with the ax handle and told her she couldn’t, according to the affidavit. When he opened the door to let his dog out, she said she screamed for help.
“She thought she was going to die or be hurt,” Boren stated. She said the abuse continued for hours. While leading Hoggard to her car to retrieve her phone, she said she got in and drove away while he began hitting her vehicle.
The next day, she said, he texted her to meet and talk. He began getting angry and later showed up at her friend’s home and said he had a loaded gun, according to the affidavit. When asked to leave, he did, only to return a second time. After leaving again, she said he texted her until early morning. She said she was awakened the next morning by Hoggard knocking at the door and trying to convince her to go with him; she refused.
The woman went to work with Hoggard on Sept. 14 and they got into another argument, she said. She said he began hitting her and she got scared, got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods, the affidavit states. That’s when she again called 911.
After staying with a friend until Sept. 16, the woman again encountered Hoggard. She said he’d been messaging and wanted to talk so she told him where she was, according to Deputy Timothy Vann. He arrived, she got in his truck and said he pulled a small handgun on her and told her he was going to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Hoggard took her back to his home in Loco and while en route, she said, he fired a shot out the window into a ditch. She said he didn’t hit her but did pull her hair, Vann stated. Once at the home, she said she slept for a short time before being awakened by Hoggard slapping a flashlight near her head, according to the affidavit. She said she ran out the door and went to the Loco Store because she didn’t have any shoes. A store employee called 911.
The woman had visible bruising, was wearing no shoes and was crying, according to Vann. That’s when she told what happened earlier, the affidavit states. The deputy had also learned new information about Hoggard.
“Last night, I was aware that Shawn had purchased two handguns from Murf’s Guns in Duncan on Sept. 15,” Vann stated.
Hoggard returns to court at 9 am. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.