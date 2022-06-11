Police responding to a physical disturbance Wednesday night found three children who locked their mother out of the house and claimed she’d “gone crazy” from methamphetamine.
Now she’s in jail on $10,000 bond.
Andrea Yvonne Dischiavi, 41, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton Police Officer Travis Longacre stated he was called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1800 block of Southwest D Avenue on a reported disturbance and arrived to find Dischiavi locked outside the home and her three children inside.
The oldest child said his mom, Dischiavi, had “gone crazy and was hitting and slapping him,” the probable cause affidavit states. The middle child said she’d been abusive to him as well and in the past. All three children pleaded with officers to be taken to their grandmother’s home, Longacre stated.
“(The children) appeared to be genuinely scared of Andrea,” the officer stated.
One child said he took meth from Dischiavi’s friend who was smoking it with her “one to three weeks ago” and hid it under his bed, the affidavit states. He went inside and retrieved it for police. Longacre said the drugs, with the baggie, weighed 9.5 grams.
When officers went inside, the home “was an absolute wreck” with trash and food scattered all over the house to the point it was “very difficult to even walk around,” according to the affidavit. Longacre stated it was “poorly sanitized and not adequate to provide the children with proper hygiene care.”
Dischiavi, who is held on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.