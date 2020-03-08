Locking his keys inside a vehicle led to a Texas man allegedly beating his wife outside a northwest Lawton hotel and, eventually, being locked-up in jail.
Elias Sanchez-Flores made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate.
Sanchez-Flores was arrested March 2 after police responded to a domestic assault report at a hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police spoke with Sanchez-Flores’ wife who said her husband had assaulted her after he locked the keys inside their vehicle. He took off walking northbound and was soon picked up by police.
Police reported she had several injuries including facial bruising from Sanchez-Flores repeatedly punching her in the face. She also suffered busted, swollen lips, and swollen blackened eyes, the affidavit states. She also had strangulation marks on her neck from him choking her which left a red ring left around her neck. There was also bruising to her upper chest.
Sanchez-Flores has a prior domestic abuse conviction from July 2018 in Lee County, Florida.
Held on $50,000 bond, he returns to court at 3 p.m. April 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.