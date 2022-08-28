Bridge on Cache Road

Eastbound traffic on Cache Road crosses a bridge spanning Wolf Creek. The bridge, and its westbound counterpart, are among five bridges that the City of Lawton has identified for repair work or replacement.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton officials have selected a design firm to help with upgrades and replacement on five deteriorating bridges.

While funding to cover design costs will come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, city officials haven’t identified the source to pay for the construction work.