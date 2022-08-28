Lawton officials have selected a design firm to help with upgrades and replacement on five deteriorating bridges.
While funding to cover design costs will come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, city officials haven’t identified the source to pay for the construction work.
The City Council named H.W. Lochner Inc. to do $618,503 worth of design services centered on replacement of two deteriorating bridges on South 11th Street over Wolf Creek, just north of the city landfill, and a badly deteriorated residential area bridge on Northeast 29th Street in Coronado Estates; and repairs to eastbound and westbound Cache Road bridges over Wolf Creek, near Oak Avenue.
“We want to get them all under design,” said City Engineer Joseph Painter about plans to fund designs from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
He said the hope is to bid the projects as one construction package, and having design plans in hand will aid city officials as they seek funding for construction. Mayor Stan Booker said while the CIP can cover design costs, it does not have sufficient money for construction.
The Northeast 29th Street bridge is in such poor shape, it already has been closed and will remain so until a new bridge is installed, city officials said.
The 38-year-old bridge passes over a tributary of Wrattan Creek (part of East Cache Creek) and typically handles 100 vehicles a day in the residential neighborhood. There have been complaints from some residents in the area about losing the access point along Northeast 29th Street, but those residents have other access points for getting in and out of the neighborhood, city officials said.
Troy Travis, Lochner project manager, said the problem with the bridge is underneath, where pipes that allow water flow are flattening, making the bridge unsafe. The replacement cost has been estimated at $610,000.
The more costly replacement will be the South 11th Street bridges near Pecan Road, estimated at $4.72 million.
City officials already addressed the issue in April by downgrading what had been a 33-ton weight limit to 13 tons, a problem because the bridges are located on the major access road to the city’s landfill on South 11th Street, meaning it is heavily traveled by sanitation trucks. Painter said once the bridges are replaced, the weight limit can be restored to 33 tons.
City engineers have said an analysis rates the bridges as structurally insufficient and requiring “emergency replacement.” While repairs were completed on the bridges in October 2020 after an inspection coordinated by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (a section of steel beam was replaced), both have continued to deteriorate, with damage seen on the substructure areas and severe cracking in the deck, according to Lochner’s analysis.
Travis said the main bridge and overflow bridge are 89 years old, with about 3,500 vehicles a day crossing them.
The Cache Road bridges spanning Wolf Creek are more heavily used — an estimated 7,000 vehicles a day — and damage there can be repaired, according to Lochner’s analysis. The 57-year-old bridges have been posted for 24 tons, meaning fire trucks and freight vehicles are restricted from using them, Travis said. Necessary work includes repairs to expansion and construction joints, as well as replacement of bearing assemblies. The bridges also will be repainted under a project estimated at about $1 million.