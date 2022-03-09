Oklahomans are feeling the pain at the pump like never before as national gas prices, on average, rose to $4.173 on Tuesday beating out the record of $4.114 that was set in July 2008.
This spike in gas prices has left many Americans wondering how far — and for how long — prices will continue to rise.
Don Patton, a soldier from Fort Sill, was filling up his truck at EZ GO on Tuesday and was shocked at how high prices had climbed.
“It’s been crazy. I heard it was, like, $5 a gallon in California right now. See, look at that,” Patton said, pointing to his vehicle, “80 dollars to fill this thing up. That’s crazy.”
While the jump is part of a continuing trend of rising prices, it was exacerbated by President Biden’s announcement Tuesday that the U.S. has decided to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
“We made this decision in close consultation with our allies and partners around the world, particularly in Europe,” Biden said during a press conference. “We are working closely with Europe and our partners to develop long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russia.”
Carey Johnson, president of Carey Johnson Oil Co. that operates EZ GOs in eight Oklahoma cities, five Kansas cities and one Nebraska city, said he normally would decline an interview about rising gas prices but admitted the current situation was out of the ordinary.
“We at EZ GO hate having to pass along these higher costs. They do us no good as a company and we’d like to see things return to normal — and they will, this isn’t any kind of new normal,” Johnson said.
All it takes is a look back on past world events to see that this fluctuation is not permanent, Johnson said, citing the normal surge in gas prices that follows in the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes.
“I can’t predict tomorrow. It’s hard to predict what will happen day-by-day. But a few months from now we will see prices fall again. This is how it happens; you’ll see a sharp increase and an equally sharp decline very shortly after,” Johnson said. “Prices will be restored, and the market will come back. I just don’t know if it will be next week or three weeks from now, but it will happen.”
Oil markets tend to always tip toward balance, according to Johnson, and much like previous price spikes he said there was no reason to believe that there will be a gas shortage.
“There is no real supply problem, and no reason to buy more fuel than you need or to stock up on fuel, because it will be available,” Johnson said.