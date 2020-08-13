OKLAHOMA CITY — Kinsey Black, Cache, was recognized as a recipient of the 2020 American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) Incoming Freshman State Scholarship.
Black is a freshman at Cameron University. Each year, AFR/OFU awards its Incoming Freshman State Scholarship to deserving youth across the state.
AFR/OFU’s annual state scholarships are available to qualified students in all 77 Oklahoma counties. Students are eligible to apply for the AFR/OFU Incoming Freshman State Scholarship during their senior year of high school. Students may then apply for the AFR/OFU Continuing Education State Scholarship throughout their undergraduate career. Both previous and first‐time applications are eligible for the AFR/OFU Continuing Education Scholarship.
Scholarship applications are selected by the AFR/OFU Scholarship Committee based on knowledge of the organization, AFR/OFU involvement, leadership activities, scholastic achievement and financial need. To be eligible for either scholarship, applications must have attended a minimum of two years of the AFR/OFU Senior Leadership Summit. They must also have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and must be an AFR Insurance policyholder.