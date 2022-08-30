Lake Ellsworth spillway

Grass grows in the cracks in the concrete spillway on Lake Ellsworth. City of Lawton officials have plans for a $20 million project to address problems with the spillway, and say Lawton has a good chance at receiving American Rescue Plan Act funding to help cover the cost.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Two local water projects have a good shot at winning federal American Rescue Plan Act funding being controlled by the State of Oklahoma.

Dave Taylor, manager of the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, said the $18.5 million project for Waurika Lake is important because it will benefit its six member cities, while Mark Yates, with Cornerstone Consulting Group, said a $20 million project to repair the Lake Ellsworth spillway is critical in maintaining a major water source for Lawton. Members of a joint bipartisan legislative committee have indicated both projects have a good chance at winning recommendations for the state-controlled portion of ARPA funding, Yates said, adding a decision should be coming by early October.

