Two local water projects have a good shot at winning federal American Rescue Plan Act funding being controlled by the State of Oklahoma.
Dave Taylor, manager of the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, said the $18.5 million project for Waurika Lake is important because it will benefit its six member cities, while Mark Yates, with Cornerstone Consulting Group, said a $20 million project to repair the Lake Ellsworth spillway is critical in maintaining a major water source for Lawton. Members of a joint bipartisan legislative committee have indicated both projects have a good chance at winning recommendations for the state-controlled portion of ARPA funding, Yates said, adding a decision should be coming by early October.
The $40 million worth of work was among scores of projects submitted for consideration by members of the House and Senate, when the Oklahoma Legislature took control of the vetting process for projects submitted under the state’s share of ARPA funding. Yates said there are $768 million worth of projects in the ARPA portal for this region of the state that legislators are trying to narrow down.
Yates said discussions with House and Senate members about the Waurika project have “gone very well,” and he and others have said a winning argument for the project is the fact it has regional benefits. Six cities — Lawton, Waurika, Duncan, Walters, Temple and Comanche — are members of the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, an entity created to manage water in the lake and appropriate it to the cities as needed.
Yates said officials expect to hear in late September or early October just how legislative leaders have put a revenue package together and which projects will be going to Gov. Kevin Stitt for approval.
Taylor said he is going to the governing bodies of each member city to solicit specific support for the Waurika project, with work to include replacement of eight pumps and motors that are serving a watershed of 600 square miles. The work also includes plans to upgrade tanks, pipes and protective devices, as well as replace a segment of line between Walters and Temple, officials said in June.
Taylor said a show of unity from member cities is important to the project’s funding potential, adding cities need to make a strong show of support to the point that they are pledging local funding for the work.
“If you can support it, we’ll figure out a way to do it,” Taylor said, of local support for a project that provides supplemental water for Lawton (which is entitled to 60 percent of the water), but is a complete water source for other cities.
Taylor said the lake is important to the region: Waurika Lake holds as much water as all other member city lakes combined, to include Lawton’s Lake Ellsworth and Lake Lawtonka.
“We’re at the point that Lawton is using the Waurika facility 100 percent of the time,” Taylor said.
Lawton’s share of Waurika is treated by the Southeast Water Treatment Plant. That plant, which provides water to east Lawton, doesn’t always use Waurika water, but it does rely on the Waurika pipeline to bring water into the plant from either Wauirika (by pumping) or Ellsworth (gravity flow). The 45-mile pipeline connects Waurika and Ellsworth lakes.
As important as Waurika is, the Lake Ellsworth project may be even more so to Lawton.
That project, $20 million under latest estimates, will repair damage that occurred when heavy rains hit in the region in May and June 2015, breaking an historic drought by filling area lakes beyond capacity. Those flooding rains damaged the Lake Lawtonka floodgates (which were repaired in 2019) and caused what city officials first thought concrete damage in the spillway on the downstream side of the dam.
Initial estimates in 2019 set repairs at about $2 million, when it was assumed the damage was focused on sections of concrete on the spillway. Further analysis found the damage was more extensive than realized, and analysis was expanded to include the subgrade under the spillway, rock anchors, and soil erosion and movement, along with a seismic analysis because of the dam’s proximity to the Meers fault.
The analysis confirmed damage to the concrete spillway, but also found voids under the spillway, city officials said.