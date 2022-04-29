Bruce Dwyer is a humble man.
His support has helped Eagle Scouts finish their projects, forgotten veterans be recognized for their service and a number of military-connected organizations raise funds. He has been a soldier, a veteran, a husband, a father, a student, an advocate and a dozen other roles through his life.
“The primary reason I do many of the things I do is from that old saying, ‘there but for the grace of God go I,’” Dwyer said.
On Monday, Dwyer will be awarded the Veteran of the Year award by the Oklahoma Veterans Council.
Each year the award is handed out to a veteran who has made a substantial contribution to their community and to veterans and their families in Oklahoma. Dwyer has long maintained that his service to the veteran community is done to increase the overall good in the world.
“In my case, I try to do more good things rather than nothing. Life can be hard at times and most of us struggle to survive, one way or another,” Dwyer said.
Dwyer tells a story about his time as a Boy Scout leader. When he would take the Scouts camping, the troop would always make sure to leave the campsite better than they found it.
“We’d make sure the fire was out, that we picked up the litter and even cleaned up the messes that weren’t ours,” Dwyer said. “My thinking is that this viewpoint applies, not just to camping, but to life itself.”
Dwyer said the announcement of the award “surprised and humbled” him.
“I’m sure there were other much more qualified than I, but I’m very thankful, especially to the local Comanche County Veterans Council who nominated me for this,” Dwyer said.
Dwyer was nominated by Marilyn Janosko, who, along with her husband Ted Janosko, were themselves honored in 2021 with the Military Family of the Year.
“Bruce has been able to affect change in veterans’ lifestyles and the way that Oklahomans, and especially our lawmakers, look at veterans and involve veterans in the community,” Marilyn Janosko said.
“Bruce is really just a stalwart in all he does,” Ted Janosko said.
Dwyer said the award “wasn’t even on his radar” when he found out that he would be honored with it.
“It just wasn’t a consideration. There is usually a bit of trepidation because part of me wants to stand aside and let somebody else do it. But I almost never turn down anything unless it is completely beyond my capability. But I am very thankful for the award,” Dwyer said.
The ceremony will take place Monday night at the state Capitol where Dwyer will accept his award in front of friends, family and fellow veterans. While he is not sure yet what his acceptance speech might be, he does know the one thing he wants to express to everyone.
“Just pray for peace,” Dwyer said. “That’s all I can think about, it’s my overriding concern right now.”