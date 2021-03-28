Local public school superintendents are critical of Thursday's decision by the Oklahoma State Board of Education that would share public school funding with Oklahoma's charter schools.
Educators, including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Schools Boards Association, say the 4-3 decision is unconstitutional and a gross overstep of the school board's authority. Supporters say the decision was correct because the Oklahoma statute that allows charter schools is very clear that they, too, are public schools and thus deserve the funding.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime, Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance and Elgin Public Schools Superintendent Nate Meraz say the ruling — which they agree is unconstitutional — will create a myriad of problems for public school districts already trying to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and failing funding.
Hime, notified of the decision late Thursday night, was outraged by the effect he said it will have on funding and the students in Lawton and other school districts across the state.
"Basically, the state school board has crossed into appropriations," Hime said of what he believes is legislative action. He said the net effect is taking property tax money from Lawton taxpayers and sending it to other areas of the state where a charter school may be headquartered.
Hime said local property taxes are paid for buildings in a specific local district; "property tax money has never followed students." He said even if the state were to change the guidelines for allocating ad valorem taxes, that is a legislative action.
"I don't see how the state board has the right to approve it," he said. "It's a pretty big reach"
Hime said the full financial implications of that decision aren't yet known. He said his understanding is that if a Lawton student transferred to a charter school, the funding Lawton Public Schools would have received would follow him/her. That poses multiple problems, including the fact Hime doesn't know how many students in the Lawton Public Schools district are enrolled in charter schools.
"We can't get a list of students in our boundaries that go to charter schools," Hime said about the lack of information about charter students, as well as funding as a whole. "And, we didn't add to the pie; we just redivided it."
Hime expects legal challenges to the decision — the Oklahoma State Schools Boards Association already is asking its members to contact legislators — and the cost of that fight is among his criticisms.
"We're going to have to use our money to battle the state school board. That is my problem," Hime said. "That's my kids' money."
Hance said the state school board's own attorney told members the action was unconstitutional.
"I'm very disappointed in the board's action," said Hance, of what he sees as an illegal and unconstitutional action. "I feel like that action was definitely an overstep of their authority."
Like Hime, Hance faces the loss of funding on multiple fronts, saying, for example, that if the district and others opt to take legal action, that will mean spending taxpayer dollars. He said the decision also opens up a number of questions: How is it going to happen? Will all charter schools — brick and mortar as well as those that exist only virtually — benefit? Exactly what funding is involved? If a student starts the year in a charter school, but transfers back to a traditional district, will that district get its money back?
"It sounds like a solution looking for a problem," Hance said. "It's going to be a big problem for us."
He said the decision is especially painful because it is coming on the heels "of probably the toughest school year that Oklahoma schools have faced." Hance pointed to other problems school districts will be facing, including a Legislature-approved change to the school funding formula that is being matched with a change in how school dollars are allocated "without any legislative action.
"It's obviously a hidden agenda that they are trying to push through, to try to circumvent the Legislature," he said, of what he sees as a push for School Choice.
Hance said he expects formal opposition to the state school board decision, predicting a coalition of Oklahoma schools will take that action.
"Nobody wants to do that," he said. "But, if it's wrong, it's wrong."
Meraz said he was struck by the fact Hofmeister announced, as she was casting her "no" vote Thursday, that her legal counsel had advised the action was unconstitutional and the board was overreaching its authority.
"I would hope that would give everyone pause," he said, adding when the statewide-elected superintendent of instruction said she's been advised the action is unconstitutional, perhaps people should ask the four board members who voted "yes "why they did so.
Meraz said his biggest concern is that the state board's action changes school funding when common sense said it should have gone through the Legislature first.
"If you're going to change the the funding formula, it should go through the legislative process," Meraz said, adding provisions governing charter schools already are codified in state law and those charter schools have never, for example, had access to building fund money.
He said those building funds are especially important, explaining when Elgin Public Schools wanted to build new facilities on its campus, the school board — elected by Elgin residents —took the issue to district voters for approval.
Merraz also cited the constitutional limitations on the amount of debt school districts may assess, adding those funds are "a finite source." When funding criteria is expected to allow charter schools to have a share, "it's going to be taken away from somebody."