Local students are among those included on the honor roll for the Spring 2020 semester at Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Students included:
Lawton: Braelyn Ringwald, Special Education, Dean’s Honor Roll.
Cache: Ashley Turner, Political Science, Provost’s Honor Roll.
Elgin: Mishell Jones, Respiratory Care, President’s Honor Roll.
Geronimo: Dalton McDonald, Political Science, President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify, a student must complete 12 hours in one semester with no grade lower than an A (4.0) for the President’s Honor Roll; a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C for the Provost’s Honor Roll; and 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than C for the Dean’s Honor Roll.