Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the Fall semester honor roll at Midwestern State University.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must complete at least 12 hours with no grade lower than an A ,or a 4.0 grade point average. A student who completes at least 12 hours with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than a C qualifies for the Provost’s Honor Roll, while those with grade point averages of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than a C qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students include: Lawton:
Braelyn Garcia-Martinez, President’s Honor Roll, and A’lva Thornton, Dean’s Honor Roll; Cache: Jasmine Brown, President’s Honor Roll, and Ashley Joseph, Provost’s Honor Roll; and Geronimo: Dalton Johnson, Provost’s Honor Roll.
Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the fall semester honor roll at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average in a minimum of 12 undergraduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate hours.
Students on the President’s Honor Roll include:
Katelyn Taylor, Lawton; Emily Poindexter, Elgin; Hannah Nickel, Fort Cobb; Wyatt Bergner, Marlow; Levi Sechrist and Benjamin Kliewer, Mountain View; and Kaylee Biggs, Randlett.
Students on the Vice President’s Honor Roll include:
Gracee Hill, Lawton; Daniel Jamieson, Altus; and Adria Lujan, Blair.