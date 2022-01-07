Lawton and area residents are among the students who qualified for the fall semester honor roll at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Those on the President’s Honor Roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 grade point average in a minimum of 12 undergraduate hours. Those on the Vice President’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate hours.
Students on the President’s Honor Roll include: Katelyn Taylor, Lawton; Emily Poindexter, Elgin; Hannah Nickel, Fort Cobb; Wyatt Bergner, Marlow; Levi Sechrist and Benjamin Kliewer, Mountain View; and Kaylee Biggs, Randlett.
Students on the Vice President’s Honor Roll include Gracee Hill, Lawton; Daniel Jamieson, Altus; and Adria Lujan, Blair.