MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawton, Fort Sill and area residents are among the students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s lists for the Summer terms at Southern New Hampshire University.
Students named to the President’s List include: Fort Sill: Nicholas Gallagher and Sydney Rocheleau; Lawton: Tabitha Robbins, Savannah Evans, Kelly Burr, Alex Walrond, David Okeeffe; Altus: Jessica Cintron and Kaylee Mackey; Cache: Sabrina Vickers; Duncan: Tina Byrne and Hannah Bell; Elgin: Kasandra Mathews; and Roosevelt: John Anderson.