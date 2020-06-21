Lawton and area students were listed on the honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma.
To qualify, students must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the President’s Honor Roll, and 3.5 GPA or better for the Dean’s Honor Roll, and be enrolled in at least 12 hours of on-campus classes. Students include:
Lawton: President’s Honor Roll: Ariel R. Brogdon, Joshua William Chao, Ladaesha Faye Dubose-Porter, David Francisco Farias, Emma Elizabeth Lammers, Hannah Michelle Mitchell, Mandy S. Woodward. Dean’s Honor Roll: Joseph Castro, Kaya Grace Monet Eddins, Riley Brighton McKinney, E’Lexus Nicole Merriweather, Selena Angelia Romero, Aubrey Kay Waxler.
Altus: President’s Honor Roll: Zachary W. Stults, Olivia Rose Washington. Dean’s Honor Roll: Philip Isaac Dyer, Emily Kate Pickett, Kallie Sioux Voice, McKinsey Erin Wilmes.
Anadarko: President’s Honor Roll: Helen-Pearl Nashoba Malanta Nimsey. Dean’s Honor Roll: Austin Laney Bowman, Alexander Paul Smith.
Cache: President’s Honor Roll: Brianna Renea Taylor.
Carnegie: President’s Honor Roll: Paul Jacob Watson.
Duncan: President’s Honor Roll: Madison Arrington, LizBeth Diaz, Alivia Kathleen Galvan, Taylor Gonzalez, Briana D. Loafman, Tammy O’Dell, Jenna Brooke Rightmire. Dean’s Honor Roll: Katrina Michelle Bevans, Nicole D. Bevans, Ginna Rose Doyle, Austin Parker Jones, Edward Jacob Martinez, Trevor Patrick Roe, Alexus LeeAnna Rosser.
Elgin: President’s Honor Roll: Elizabeth Rose Coots, Sean Kohl Draheim, Jessica Renee Ellis.
Frederick: President’s Honor Roll: Molly M’Ree Biggs, Kristian Dawn Combs, Faith Lyn Roady, Camryn Paige Taylor.
Geronimo: Dean’s Honor Roll: Hannah JuRee Fannin.
Marlow: President’s Honor Roll: Kelsey Cheyenne Byrd, Lilian Grace Smith, Caitlin Marie Thomas.
Marlow: Dean’s Honor Roll: Nathanial Allen Dennis, Dalton Wade Dennison, Alexis Rhiannon Hack, Erin Rebecca Herchock, Walker Gabriel Holland, Dawson Brooks Huddleston.
Sterling: President’s Honor Roll: Lindsey Nicole Hodges.
Walters: President’s Honor Roll: Haley Kay Smith.