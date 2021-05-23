ADELPHI, Md. — The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
Robert A. Ortiz of Cache earned an Associate of Arts; Richard O’Neal of Altus earned an Associate of Arts; Nathan A. Poquette of Lawton earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Catrina A. Chatman of Lawton earned a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology; David Kpagniel of Altus earned a Master of Science in Environmental Management; Eric Joseph Kruthers of Lawton earned a Master of Science in Learning Design and Technology.
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.