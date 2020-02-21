With standing ovations and a few thunderous, extended rounds of applause, two local heroes were inducted into the Wall of Heroes at the Fort Sill Veterans Center on Thursday.
Sgt. 1st Class Avery Hall was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Wayne, Mich. He enlisted in the Army at age 17. He was one of 17 soldiers injured during a rocket attack in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. He was active duty for 20 years, retiring in 1973. Hall then was employed by Lawton Public Schools as a facilities manager for 24 years before retiring at age 62.
Since he joined the Army at an early age, he was not able to finish high school at the time. He has since received his GED. Later this year, he will fly back to his old high school in Michigan to receive his belated diploma.
“I’m very honored to receive the award,” Hall said. “I wear this uniform with pride whenever I get a chance. I wore it to my wedding. I wear it at school. I wear it to funerals, and I’ll wear it to my grave.”
The other inductee was Sgt. 1st Class Charles Paxton, who was born May 6, 1946, in Greenwood, Tenn. He was drafted into the Army on his 19th birthday.
Paxton served in the Army for 20 years before retiring from the military and becoming a civil servant. He served overseas in Vietnam, Germany and Korea.
The 2nd battalion, 20th Field Artillery hosted the Wall of Heroes ceremony.