Educational entities in Lawton say they plan to bring students back to campus March 23 when Spring Break ends, but also indicated those decisions are fluid — meaning they could change depending on what happens with the coronavirus in the next week.
Great Plains Technology Center already has announced a staff member in Lawton and another at the Frederick campus have self-quarantined because of concerns about COVID-19, but administrators there and at Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University stressed there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lawton or at their facilities. And, Lawton Public Schools is taking precautions by disinfecting its buildings over Spring Break and instituting procedures to deal with absences due to COVID-19.
The decision to continue in-person classes, specially by Cameron University, breaks rank with decisions made by other educational entities in the state and across the nation. The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have said they will conduct virtual (online) classes for two weeks after Spring Break ends, as a precaution. The University of Tulsa moved to virtual classes Wednesday after announcing a student’s family member tested positive for the virus.
Cameron University has the ability to move to virtual classes, but hasn’t made that decision.
President John McArthur, in a statement issued late Thursday, said the campus is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and recent developments in Oklahoma, and remains in contact with state and local health departments for information and planning assistance. He said the university plans to resume classes March 23.
“However, we recognize that this situation is evolving rapidly,” he said in a statement. “The university has in place actions intended to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at its campuses in Lawton and Duncan, which includes implementing remote instruction should it become necessary to close the campus. In the event that occurs, students will be notified directly by the university.”
Cameron officials said the campus does not plan to remove students from university housing. Some universities on the East Coast have made plans to close campuses and are asking students to leave.
Lawton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas, in a letter to parents and staff, said classes there are scheduled to resume March 23. However, he acknowledged “if the situation progresses during Spring Break, we will communicate any plans and procedures before classes are scheduled to resume. ...”
Thomas also said in his statement that although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lawton, the district will be cleaning and disinfecting its buildings per Oklahoma State Health Department guidelines prior to students and staff returning.
The district also has set protocols for students who might be absent due to coronavirus concerns, to include urging anyone showing symptoms or those living in households where self-quarantining is going on to remain at home for the duration of the quarantine.
When LPS classes resume, parents should contract their children’s schools and follow absenteeism reporting procedures. If the absences are due to quarantine, schools will work with parents and request appropriate information to get those absences waived.
The district also is working on a solution for on-line curriculum and is seeking feedback from parents, Thomas said in his letter. The link is available on the district’s website: lawtonps.org.
Officials at Great Plains Technology Center announced Thursday they had closed the Economic Development Center (Building 600) for disinfecting and cleaning after a staff member had self-quarantined for two weeks. That staff member traveled through the San Jose, California, airport March 8; Wednesday, officials there announced three Transportation Security Administration officials had tested positive for COVID-19.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said the staff member may have come in contact with one of the officers, and has self-quarantined as a precautionary measure. In addition, a staff member at Great Plains’ Frederick campus is is self-quarantine after returning from Las Vegas and not feeling well.
Great Plains Communications Director Susan Hardy Brooks said administrators plan to resume classes at the Lawton and Frederick campuses March 23, following Spring Break. But, they are open to change.
“It is a moving target at this point,” she said. “Things are changing minute by minute. We are definitely establishing protocols in case of closure.”
She said Great Plains administrators were working Thursday on a communication to all staff, students and parents, with advice for Spring Break travel.
“We are erring on the side of caution,” she said, adding that any changes to Great Plains’ schedule or plans will be posed on its website: greatplains.edu.