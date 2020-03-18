Julia and Tony Salas have been running Salas Urban Cantina in Lawton since 1992.
Now, in the wake of COVID-19, Julia Salas is taking every precaution she can to protect her employees, her customers and the business she and Tony have built together.
“We actually had a decent lunch today, I was really pleased about that,” Salas said on Tuesday. “The customers showed up and it was a good, faithful crowd. Everybody seemed to be in pretty good spirits. It’s been kind of grim around here lately.”
Salas sat at an empty table in the front of the restaurant. Every other table around her boasted a sign that read: “Due to social distancing, table out of service.” Salas was making sure to follow every precaution set in place by Mayor Stan Booker and the City Council.
“We’ve taken the chairs out because customers do want to sit where they want to sit. I think there is a level of denial, everybody’s not on the same page with this necessarily,” Salas said. “There are some of us that think we need to be hyper vigilant, and I’m one of them. And then there’s others that think the whole thing is blown out of proportion.”
Salas, who has 50 employees working for her, started the day by filling her employees in on the situation. Many of them, she said, were caught unaware.
“A lot of them didn’t see it coming. They were oblivious, they weren’t watching the news. I told them if they were sick to stay home, but if they were well, they needed to come in and make their money while they can, pick up an extra shift, stay longer, hustle more. Right now my job is to keep them employed for as long as I can.”
With news about the reactions to COVID-19 moving quickly, Salas said there were too many unknowns to predict how it might affect business.
“Right now, if we carry on like this and there are no bumps in the road, which is unlikely, I get it, we could get along like this,” Salas said. “But if we have to go to delivery or take-out only … I was trying to figure out what that would look like. It. Might be enough to pay the bills … but I don’t know if we could survive that way.”
Salas said about 10 percent of their business is done through take-out. Even if that amount were to triple, Salas isn’t sure if it would be enough.
“We are in a State of Emergency,” Salas said. “My position is, ‘let’s not make light of this.’ When it comes to my crew I want them to know exactly where we are at.”
The new rules relating to restaurants also was affecting other places of business.
“We’re starting curbside service so we can run food out to guests who have ordered out,” said Michelle Verducci, General Manager of Atlanta Bread.
Customers can order on the Atlanta Bread app or by phone. There is no minimum order or fee for the curbside service. The restaurant will work with customers, according to Verducci.
Atlanta Bread also delivers within Lawton. There is a $50 minimum order, and the fee has been waived. Verducci recommends for employees at workplaces to put their orders together.
“We want to be able to take care of guests any way possible,” Verducci said. “We appreciate your patience.”
The Silver Spoon will set up curbside service by today, according to owner Vera Oldham, who also owns Atlanta Bread. There is no minimum order and no fee.
“We are doubling up on sanitizer and wiping down literally everything,” Oldham said. “We keep a clean kitchen, bathroom and dining room. We’ve always kept the entire restaurant clean and are a little ahead of the game on that.”
“We’re all in this together,” Oldham said.