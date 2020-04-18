Even with stimulus checks being issued this week, families all over America — and the world — are in the throes of financial turmoil, the extent of which varying from person to person.
At the local level, local businesses have been hammered by the shopping and social restrictions enforced. Restaurants have been among the most the vulnerable. Based a survey of more than 5,000 restaurant owners back in late March, the National Restaurant Association claimed that 44 percent had temporarily closed their businesses, while nearly 3 percent had already had to permanently close, with 11 percent anticipating permanent closure within the next month.
With strict rules on how many people can gather in one place at a time, dine-in restaurants have had to adapt, largely shifting to take-out-only or making deliveries. And while that may be better than closing up completely, it's still a life preserver that can only keep a business afloat for so long.
For restaurants like Salas Urban Cantina that thrive on guests settling in to watch sports on TV screens or to enjoy an adult beverage, much of the experience — and business — is lost with the dining area being closed to the public. Owner Julia Salas said things have started to turn around in recent days, but is still making just a fraction of the business the restaurant normally would.
"We're trying to do the best we can as far as keeping things going," Salas said. "This has really hit the restaurant industry hard."
Buffalo Grove Coffee has been hit harder than many. Unlike some coffee shops, Buffalo Grove doesn't have a drive-thru, and was designed to be a place for people to sit down and stay a while, something owner Kandi Roeske took great pride in. Now, only a few guests are allowed at a time, and they can't stay for extended periods of time.
"We've never encouraged our customers to just grab and go," Roeske said. "That has been difficult for us because our whole concept was to create a place of refuge for people to come, hang out and visit."
The financial strain on Roeske's business has been staggering, with Buffalo Grove reportedly losing 90-95 of its business because the shop is not open the way it was.
Roeske said she has found ways to adapt, including carrying some grocery items for those who don't feel comfortable going to more crowded stores. Roeske was also forced to adjust the shop's hours, as it is now only open Mondays through Fridays now. Saturday and Sunday had previously been some of their busier days, but when it no longer made financial sense to stay open those days, Kandi knew she had no choice.
Even more excruciating than eliminating hours or days is the prospect of eliminating jobs, something many restaurants have had to do. Salas had to lay off 40 employees, leaving her with a staff of about 15 right now. Roeske had to lay off two employees, including her oldest son, Cody, 25.
"I told him it was nothing personal," she laughed. "He understood, he's handling it well."
While she can kid about having to let her son go, the devastating effects the past four weeks have had on her business have been no laughing matter for Roeske. At one point, she thought she and her husband were "going to have to close for good". But some acts of kindness — and perhaps some divine intervention — allowed her to keep the shop running.
"My landlord gave me a discount on the rent, and then a person I know donated to pay our rent," Roeske said. They told me, 'You have helped us so much in the past, we want to help you in a similar way.'
"It was just God reminding me that he has this."
Salas said she too has seen her customers band together for one another during this time of uncertainty and doubt.
"You do see a lot of good will out there. I had a customer give us money and told me he wanted to purchase 100 meals for those in need," Salas said. "It was a great gesture of good will, great for the community."
Not every restaurant is suffering the same slings and arrows, though. Fast food chains, Drive-thrus and delivery services have been in high demand. And even some locally-owned dine-ins aren't getting gutted in the same fashion.
Les McKenzie, General Manager at McKenzie's Burger Garage, did not have to lay off any employees, and said that on a Friday night, he's still making close to 80-85 percent of what he normally would pre-virus. The only major cost has been carry-out supplies. And while he misses the person-to-person interaction with his customers and friends, he knows he's blessed to still have the business he does.
"It's the Lord's business, the Lord's going to take care of it," McKenzie said. "I have no doubt that if it wasn't for me giving all this up to the Lord, there would be no McKenzie's Burgers."
Nobody knows how long this all will last. Nobody knows the ultimate ramifications. In the meantime, local restaurateurs are just trying make it a day at a time.
"There were times I didn't know if we were going to make it," Salas said. "I mean, I know we will, but...it still hurts."