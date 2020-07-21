A fire at the Landings Apartment complex on Saturday temporarily displaced multiple families, according to representatives from the American Red Cross.
In all, the fire affected 25 individuals at the complex.
“I initially received the call from Lawton dispatch at 7 p.m. that Saturday evening, requesting us to come out and provide immediate disaster assistance for a multi-family fire,” said Kim O’Brien, disaster programs specialist with the Red Cross.
O’Brien arrived with a team including Petra Yahn, the Lawton community volunteer lead, and local volunteers Maggie Ream and Rosemarie Billings. The Red Cross team provided displaced families and individuals with disaster assistance in the form of food, clothing, lodging and access to a team of virtual caseworkers.
“We are that organization that fills in the gaps in that first day or two,” O’Brien said.
Yahn, who has been with the Red Cross in some capacity for more than two decades, has seen both sides of the coin, from large scale disasters to single-home fires.
“I deployed to Houston for Hurricane Harvey,” Yahn said. “I was in a shelter in Houston where there were 3,000 clients. I’ve seen disaster on every scale.”
In addition to providing help for the displaced during Saturday night’s fire, the volunteers also provided canteen services for first responders and local residents, handing out food and water. They worked until past midnight to ensure that no one went unserved.
“We stayed out there to make sure that every client received assistance,” Yahn said.
The Red Cross provided residents with preloaded cards, with dollar amounts based on size of the family, to obtain basic essentials for the evening, as well as money for temporary lodging for a few days.
“We give them access to disaster health services, too. We have licensed professional counselors and social workers that are willing to talk them through the process because sometimes they need that extra hand to help process everything that has happened,” O’Brien said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those care workers were available to the displaced residents in a virtual environment provided by the volunteers.
“I’ve been with the Red Cross for 25 years as a volunteer and a staff member. It provides a sense of community, of giving back and really helping your neighbors during a disaster,” Yahn said. “And, we’re local. We don’t just swoop in and swoop out.”
The Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers to provide this kind of work, O’Brien said. For anyone who might be interested in becoming a volunteer, they need only visit the Red Cross’s website at redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.
“You don’t have to have specialties. We will find a place for you,” Yahn said. “We are always looking for people.”
According to Marc Sutphin, assistant fire marshal, the cause of the fire is still unknown.
“This is an undetermined fire at this time, and until I have reason to say it was natural, accidental or intentional, it will remain an undetermined fire,” Sutphin said. “Just like anything else where there is innocence until proven guilty, with fires they are undetermined until proven otherwise.”