A funny thing happened on the way to the real estate office.
Much to the surprise of many — including those in the real estate community — Comanche County home sales contracts dipped slightly in April but continued upward in May.
Barry Ezerski of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals and a director for the Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, said Realtors had seen an upswing in home sales the previous few months as the local economy improved and interest rates sagged.
“February was up and March was looking very good,” and he was looking forward to “a much better year.”
The came the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns that left thousands of people without work or their businesses shuttered, and the Army restricted change-of-station moves.
What happened to local home sales were exactly what you’d expect.
But “around the third week of April things started really picking up,” Ezerski said. The Army’s ban on moves wasn’t total, so there were some soldiers buying homes. And some waiting to make the move to Lawton decided to buy now instead of waiting.
“They were worried when everything does open up there won’t be anything left,” Ezerski said.
In addition, some Goodyear employees who were ready to buy homes put it off during the furlough and some are being recalled, so those deals are moving forward again, he said.
Kim Thomas, president of the Lawton Board of Realtors and an associate at RE/MAX Professionals, said some people have bought homes on the basis of a video open house alone. She said she’s seen multiple offers on homes within a week, something she hasn’t seen before in her 15-year career.
“We haven’t really seen that sincec ‘09-’10 when the Air Defense Artillery School moved here,” Ezerski said.
“If you have a nice house under $250,000 in Comanche County and it hits the market, it’s probably going to be sold within a few days,” he said.
Contracts for home sales in Comanche County totaled $33.4 million in May, according to the Lawton Board of Realtors, representing 220 sales. That was up from 170 sales totaling just under $24 million in April and from 176 sales totaling a little more than $27 million in May 2019.
Contracts don’t represent the entire picture because some of those sales may not be completed, but Ezerski said they’re a good sign.
The average sale price has increased, he said, and he thinks part of the reason is that the number of available homes has decreased, from 700 to 800 to about 400 now. The Army’s stop-movement orders have contributed to that, he said; soldiers are staying in homes that ordinarily would be on the market.
The market may loosen as the Army begins moving soldiers in and out of Fort Sill, but Ezerski and Thomas think the abbreviated moving period and low interest rates will continue to support the market in the coming months.
And Ererski said low interest rates will help offset the higher sales prices for buyers.
Thomas said the rental home market also is tight. She said she’s been working with a doctor from out of state and “we literally have been searching for two months.”